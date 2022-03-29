Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Chico’s FAS posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,401. The firm has a market cap of $600.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

