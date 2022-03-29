Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

HLI traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,443. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

