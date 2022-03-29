Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Announce -$0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($0.97). Sierra Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.71) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($4.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($3.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRRA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:SRRA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 238,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,490. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82.

In other Sierra Oncology news, Director Gaurav Aggarwal purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and sold 22,453 shares valued at $703,978. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

