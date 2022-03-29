Zacks: Analysts Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Announce $7.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $7.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.31. Anthem posted earnings of $7.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $28.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $28.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $32.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $32.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after buying an additional 51,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM traded up $4.03 on Monday, hitting $484.79. The company had a trading volume of 903,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,209. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.91. Anthem has a 1-year low of $349.05 and a 1-year high of $485.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.