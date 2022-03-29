Zacks: Analysts Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.52) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

