Zacks: Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.18). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

NYSE:HLX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,535. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $718.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

