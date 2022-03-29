Zacks: Analysts Expect Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jasper Therapeutics.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $18.88.
Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc
