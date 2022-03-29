Zacks: Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.63. 963,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,757. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $100.44 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

