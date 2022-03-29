Zacks: Analysts Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Shake Shack reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 675%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. UBS Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

SHAK traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.09. 829,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.69. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $120.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

