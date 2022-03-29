Zacks: Analysts Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $3.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.57 and the lowest is $2.73. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings of $4.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $14.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

Shares of PNC opened at $194.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.03. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $809,193,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after buying an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,659,000 after buying an additional 696,308 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

