Zacks: Analysts Expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,762 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,663 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,182,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $12,488,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.23. 2,638,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,904. Toast has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

