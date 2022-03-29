Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.85. Aptiv reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $118.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average is $150.68. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

