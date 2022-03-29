Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.26. Colliers International Group posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colliers International Group.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $128.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.15. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.
Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.
