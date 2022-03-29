Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.40). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $6,706,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in DraftKings by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,222,000 after buying an additional 544,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 581,527 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,370 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,748 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.66. 243,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,317,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.