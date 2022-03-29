Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $645.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) to report sales of $645.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $629.10 million to $661.80 million. Energizer reported sales of $685.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

ENR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 416,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,294. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. Energizer has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Energizer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.