Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.11 Million

Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) to report $178.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.22 million and the highest is $187.60 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $122.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $753.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $782.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $808.29 million, with estimates ranging from $723.55 million to $853.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

