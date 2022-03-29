Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $389.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) will report $389.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $390.00 million. Okta posted sales of $251.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

OKTA stock traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.89. 102,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.94. Okta has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $287.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Okta by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

