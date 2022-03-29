Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.83 Million

Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $427.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $437.18 million. Cable One reported sales of $341.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.80 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cable One by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cable One by 5,503.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $65,967,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cable One by 104.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CABO traded up $18.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,525.50. 20,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,270. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,494.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,676.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

