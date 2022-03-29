Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) to announce ($1.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.48). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.57) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 559,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,669. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

