Zacks: Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Groupon posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 284%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Groupon.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.
GRPN traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 770,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $616.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99. Groupon has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $55.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,875 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,760 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,091 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Groupon (Get Rating)
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
