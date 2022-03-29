Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) to report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.39. 735,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.95. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $16,403,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lumentum by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,715,000 after buying an additional 82,639 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

