Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plus Therapeutics.

PSTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTV opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

