Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) to Sell

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of GWH stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.



