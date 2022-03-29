Zacks Investment Research Lowers Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

XELA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley downgraded Exela Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $0.55 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

XELA stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $80.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.83. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.51). On average, equities analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

