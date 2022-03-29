Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 20.14.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at 7.64 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of 7.51 and a 1 year high of 21.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of 11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.