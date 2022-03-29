Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (Get Rating)

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.