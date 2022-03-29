Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.58.

Upwork stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Upwork has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.94.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $655,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

