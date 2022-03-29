Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading 7.2% Higher

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.97 and last traded at $44.29. 1,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,564,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.27.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

