Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.0248 on Exchanges

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Zero has a market cap of $279,099.39 and $6.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.26 or 0.00412731 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00094505 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00104183 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007626 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,232,986 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

