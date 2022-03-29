Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.63.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $5.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.32. 41,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,997. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

