Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential downside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM traded up $7.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.43. The company had a trading volume of 152,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,997. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.33. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,713 shares of company stock worth $22,449,452 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 163.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 70.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.