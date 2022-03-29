Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $382.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZRSEF shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Zur Rose Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.15. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $117.84 and a twelve month high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

