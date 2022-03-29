Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zynga were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter worth $82,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter worth $84,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -92.60 and a beta of -0.07.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZNGA. Barclays lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

