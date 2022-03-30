$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. Penumbra reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

Shares of PEN traded up $11.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.86. The company had a trading volume of 387,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,585. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,439.16 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $186.19 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $915,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,344 shares of company stock worth $4,953,199. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

