-$0.11 EPS Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). DHT reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in DHT by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 79,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,522,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DHT by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,829. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $946.22 million, a P/E ratio of -69.25 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.