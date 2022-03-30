-$0.34 EPS Expected for SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.32). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 182.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 245,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,140. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

