$0.52 EPS Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 198,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,093. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 86,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

