$0.62 EPS Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIR. StockNews.com lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the third quarter worth $629,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93.

About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.