$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.72. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GABC shares. StockNews.com raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 8,175 shares of company stock worth $302,451 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 898,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GABC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.21. 47,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Earnings History and Estimates for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

