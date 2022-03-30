$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.72. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GABC shares. StockNews.com raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 8,175 shares of company stock worth $302,451 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 898,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GABC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.21. 47,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

