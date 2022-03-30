-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $141,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $383,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 2,391.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 308,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 295,773 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.