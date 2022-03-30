$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.05. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

WAB stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.66. 55,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,492. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $100.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 in the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 139,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

