$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTX opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

