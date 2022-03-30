$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MTX opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $88.62.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.
About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
