-$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTXGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.72). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 98.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.69) to ($5.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.48) to ($4.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19).

TPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $95.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

