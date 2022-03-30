$1.55 EPS Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) to post $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.64. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PACCAR.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.
PCAR stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.37.
About PACCAR (Get Rating)
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.