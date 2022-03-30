$1.55 EPS Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) to post $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.64. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.23.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.37.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.