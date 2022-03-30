$10.30 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) to report $10.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $13.14 million. Affimed posted sales of $11.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $45.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $69.57 million, with estimates ranging from $17.02 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:AFMD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,214. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $437.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Affimed by 83.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Affimed by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Affimed by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

