1,087 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $272.97 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $236.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.66.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

