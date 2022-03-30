11,182 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.13.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average of $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $228.53.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.