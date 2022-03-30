11,742 Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 238,304 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Stellantis stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

