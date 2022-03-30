$12.09 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) will post sales of $12.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.49 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $9.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $47.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.88 billion to $52.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.20 billion to $52.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries's revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,598. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

