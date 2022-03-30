12,942 Shares in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,777,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 675.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,272,000.

DIV opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52.

